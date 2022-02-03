Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ CSQ opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

