Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. 14,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,734. The firm has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.78. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

