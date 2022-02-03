California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

