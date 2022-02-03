Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

