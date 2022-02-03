Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,582. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

