Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Update

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $19.11. 256,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,209. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

