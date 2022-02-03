Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CCORF opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

