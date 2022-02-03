Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFX. CIBC reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.57.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

