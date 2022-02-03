Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$6.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.57. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

