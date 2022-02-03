Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Cannae worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 114.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.2% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 239,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.