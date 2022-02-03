Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

CANO opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

