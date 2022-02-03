Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.36.

Shares of WEED traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,029. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

