Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 17,786 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 102.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $160,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of ETWO opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

