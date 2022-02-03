Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 15,208 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after buying an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after buying an additional 531,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 1,026,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 638,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 72,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

EFC stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.