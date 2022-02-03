Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of HP opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.84%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 518,337 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $13,397,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $10,097,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.