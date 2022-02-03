Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

CPLP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,978. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

