Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.94.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

