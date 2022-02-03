Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Capri has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $70.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Capri by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its position in Capri by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Capri by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $27,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.