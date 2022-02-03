Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.86). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($1.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

CCL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 30,519,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,233,938. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 844,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.