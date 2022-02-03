Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,102 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 88,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 106,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 58,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of GLBLU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.