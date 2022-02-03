Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.85.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 178,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,631. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a twelve month low of $130.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.76.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,447 shares of company stock worth $5,121,155 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.