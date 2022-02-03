Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CADNF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.