Cassia Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,042 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.66.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $313.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.97 and its 200-day moving average is $310.39. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

