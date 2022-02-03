Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.53. Approximately 5,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 261,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,892. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after buying an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 447.1% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 175,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

