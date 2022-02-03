Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $103.93, but opened at $108.25. Catalent shares last traded at $108.70, with a volume of 45,031 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.