Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.94

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 71086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

FUN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

