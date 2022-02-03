Celanese Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

CE opened at $158.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $160.14. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

