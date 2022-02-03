CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.74.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

