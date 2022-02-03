Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $82.79 on Thursday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.99.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

