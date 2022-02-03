Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after buying an additional 148,709 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period.

Shares of RWJ opened at $117.97 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.75.

