Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.