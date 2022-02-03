Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,650,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 433.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000.

RYE opened at $58.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $58.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

