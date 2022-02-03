Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Blade Air Mobility worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.