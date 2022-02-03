Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce sales of $32.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.67 billion and the highest is $33.19 billion. Centene posted sales of $28.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $126.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $126.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $138.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $78.82. 2,480,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

