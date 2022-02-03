Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $43.95. 3,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,452. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

