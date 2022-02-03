Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 857,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $86.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

