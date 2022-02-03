Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.
Shares of CCS stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 857,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $86.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.
CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.
