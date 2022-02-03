CGI (NYSE:GIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CGI stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,031. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

