CGI (NYSE:GIB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CGI stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,031. CGI has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.