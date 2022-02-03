ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. ChannelAdvisor has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.91 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

