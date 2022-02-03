CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $122,692.14

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $122,692.14 and $10.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.41 or 0.07122250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,727.25 or 0.99786277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054963 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.