Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $66,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

