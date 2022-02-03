Chevron Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a 12 month low of $86.89 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,583 shares of company stock worth $54,615,958. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.