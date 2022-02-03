Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $44.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.84 billion. Chevron reported sales of $32.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $174.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $194.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $169.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $199.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

CVX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,883,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901,972. Chevron has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,083 shares of company stock worth $60,589,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

