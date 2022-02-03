Chonk (CHONK) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $11.70 or 0.00031855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $456,466.76 and $1,084.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chonk has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00042506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00113777 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

