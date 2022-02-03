Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CHRRF remained flat at $$2.80 during trading on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

