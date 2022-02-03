Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.35. 2,691,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $208.52. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chubb stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

