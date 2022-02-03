Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Churchill Capital Corp VI stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 31,652 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.