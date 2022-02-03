CIBC Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

TVE stock opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.31.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Insiders bought 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 in the last 90 days.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

