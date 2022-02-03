Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $230.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

