CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Up 45.7% in January

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,328.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Roman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,895 shares of company stock valued at $200,929. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CION Invt alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $3,269,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,862,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

CION stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08. CION Invt has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CION Invt had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 93.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CION Invt in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

CION Invt Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.