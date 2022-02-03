Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.18. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 3,597 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc
